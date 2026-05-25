Teenager murdered at multi-level car park near Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai

MADURAI: A 17-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by a gang of five, including two juveniles, in the early hours of Monday at a multi-level car parking facility near the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai.

The deceased has been identified as A. Kubendran (17), a resident of Madurai city. Police said the attack was the result of a previous enmity that arose during the Chithirai festival.

The suspects include Muthumani, Sathish Kumar, and three others, among whom two are juveniles. Special teams have been formed under Madurai City Commissioner Abhishek Dixit to trace the absconding suspects. Police said both the deceased and the suspects have pending cases, including assault charges.