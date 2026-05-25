Teenager murdered at multi-level car park near Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai

MADURAI: A 17-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by a gang of five, including two juveniles, in the early hours of Monday at a multi-level car parking facility near the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai.
The deceased has been identified as A. Kubendran (17), a resident of Madurai city. Police said the attack was the result of a previous enmity that arose during the Chithirai festival.
The suspects include Muthumani, Sathish Kumar, and three others, among whom two are juveniles. Special teams have been formed under Madurai City Commissioner Abhishek Dixit to trace the absconding suspects. Police said both the deceased and the suspects have pending cases, including assault charges.
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. when Kubendran was at the location. The gang reportedly arrived on motorbikes and hacked him to death before fleeing the scene. His body was later shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police described the murder as retaliatory. Kubendran is said to have attacked Muthumani during the Chithirai festival earlier this month. Acting on this enmity, Muthumani, along with his brother and associates, allegedly carried out the fatal attack when Kubendran was found alone.
The incident has sparked reactions from political parties. DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi blamed the government for poor law and order, while BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran condemned the killing and urged the state government to restore law and order.