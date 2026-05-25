Tenkasi farmer dies at govt hospital following police assault, kin stage protest

THOOTHUKUDI: The 63-year-old farmer, V Anthoniraj of Thalavaipuram near Ullar, who was under treatment after his suicide bid at the Sivagiri police station on May 21 alleging assault by the police inspector, died without responding to treatment at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

Upon his passing, the farmer’s family members, led by BJP district president Ananthan Ayyasamy, blocked the Sivagiri Road at Kothadapatti demanding justice. The deceased’s son Esakkidurai accused the police of getting involved in the land dispute despite there being orders restraining them from investigating civil disputes.

Following the incident, Tenkasi police had placed Inspector Muralidharan under compulsory wait. According to sources, the inspector had called on Anthoniraj for an inquiry over a land dispute, following a complaint lodged against him by his neighbour P Pasupathi. Muralitharan, while inquiring, had allegedly slapped Anthoniraj and assaulted him in front of his three-year-old grandson at the police station on May 15, sources said.

Esakkidurai told TNIE that the district administration must register an FIR against Muralidharan and arrest him. Esakkidurai has already lodged a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

Speaking to TNIE, SP V Prasannakumar (Tenkasi in-charge) said, “The inspector investigated the land dispute because the complainant mentioned about trespassing, which falls under criminal law.”

(For those having suicidal thoughts, please contact TN’s suicide helpline number at 104 or Sneha’s suicide helpline number at 044- 24640050.)