TN provides aid to kin of student who died at Tiruchy govt hospital

PUDUKKOTTAI: The state government on Sunday provided relief aid to the family of trainee nursing student Seethalakshmi, who died during treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchy.

V Seethalakshmi (20), a third-year nursing student at K A P Viswanatham Government Medical College, died on Saturday while undergoing a surgical procedure to remove a nasal growth. Following her death, protests were held in Tiruchy demanding action against the medical team involved. After autopsy, her body was handed over to the kin and was cremated.

State Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister J Mohamed Farvas and Collector M Aruna later visited the student’s residence and handed over a free house-site patta in her parents’ name and a temporary government job order to her sister Bhuvaneswari.

Meanwhile, the inquiry committee constituted by the state health department continued its inquiry for the second consecutive day at MGMGH on Sunday. Sources said the committee questioned over 10 doctors and medical staff.