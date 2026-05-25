Very few people use parking lot at Periyar bus stand in Madurai, say charges high

MADURAI: Parking congestion continues to plague several busy commercial stretches in Madurai city, particularly around the Meenakshi temple and Periyar areas, despite the introduction of a multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility at the Periyar bus stand complex.

Senior corporation officials said that while the MLCP facility near the Meenakshi temple receives considerable patronage, the Periyar MLCP continues to witness poor occupancy.

Lack of awareness among motorists and reluctance among daily commuters to use the facility due to unaffordable charges are among the major reasons cited for the low turnout.

The corporation operationalised the MLCP facility beneath the Periyar bus stand complex ahead of the election, even before the formal inauguration of the complex. According to Parklens, the private firm managing the facility, parking charges have been fixed under two categories.

Four-wheelers are charged `40 for the first three hours and `20 for every additional hour, while two-wheelers are charged `15 for the initial three hours and `10 for every subsequent hour.

Officials added that the corporation, in coordination with the city police, is planning awareness drives and stricter enforcement measures to discourage on-road parking and encourage motorists to utilise the Periyar facility.