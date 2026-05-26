CM Vijay allows theatres in Tamil Nadu to screen five shows daily for new films

CHENNAI: In a new directive, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has granted permission to theatres for scheduling five shows a day for newly released Tamil films.

This directive comes after the CM met with the representatives of the Tamil film industry, on May 16. Under the existing The Tamil Cinema (Regulation) Rules, 1957, a film could have four scheduled shows, with an extra ‘special’ show scheduled on festive holidays and government holidays.

The permission for scheduling shows was previously granted by the District Collector or a Police Inspector for districts outside Chennai. For Chennai, the permission was granted by the Commissioner of Police.