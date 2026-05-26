Couple dies as car sinks in flooded underpass on Salem-Bengaluru road

SALEM: An elderly couple from Chinna Tirupathi drowned inside their car that got nearly submerged in rainwater accumulated at a railway underpass in Enathi near Omalur along the Salem-Bengaluru stretch around 6 am on Monday. Intense rainfall overnight caused severe water stagnation in several low-lying areas across Salem city.

According to police, the couple -- Venkatachalam (73), a retired TNSTC employee, and his wife Radha (63) -- left for an engagement event in Semmandipatti early Monday morning. Sources estimated the water stagnation at the Enathi railway underpass to be nearly eight feet.

Unaware of the severity of the flooding at the underpass, the couple allegedly attempted to cross the waterlogged stretch in their car, which resulted in the vehicle becoming nearly submerged, trapping them inside.

Nearby residents, who noticed the partially submerged vehicle, alerted the authorities. After a rescue operation by fire personnel, the vehicle was retrieved, but the couple was found dead inside their car, added sources. The bodies were later sent to a government hospital for autopsy and a case has been registered. Sources said the couple is survived by their son and daughter — both living abroad.