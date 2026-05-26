'DMK, AIADMK took decisions sans consultations, TVK will be different': TN Minister Viswanathan

MADURAI: Congress members have become TN ministers after a gap of six decades. What is the mood within the party and how does it plan to meet expectations?
After the time of Congress leaders K Kamaraj and Kakkan, it is going to be golden days for the Congress once again. The high command, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal, has called it one of the party’s most remarkable victories since the Kamaraj era. This is a rare opportunity and one that demands we deliver our best for the welfare of the people. So, it will be a transparent, clean and honest government like the one under Kamaraj.
The Congress was part of the DMK alliance and won the election. After poll results, it joined hands with the TVK and its MLAs became ministers. This has drawn criticism.
It is an unhealthy way of criticism and not good for politics. But we welcome criticism of our work. We want to deliver clean governance, and Congress ministers will play a part in it. This government will not take commissions, will not tolerate corruption and will not indulge in any criminal activity.
The Congress has ruled the country, whereas the TVK is a fledgling party that has just come to power in the state. How will the new coalition government function?
A coalition means joint governance by alliance partners. We will compromise and convince each other while making decisions. That is the beauty of a coalition government, and we will ensure it runs for a full five years. The TVK, Congress, VCK and IUML will work together smoothly. This was not the case with the DMK and AIADMK. They made decisions unilaterally without consulting others. In the TVK government, it will be different.
The TVK just formed the government and already several problems, including law and order disruptions, have reared their heads. The blame is being placed squarely on the government. Is it too early to judge?
They (TVK) have just started, and the new state government should be given at least six months to settle in. This applies to any new government, be it state or national. This breathing space allows us to understand governance, guide officers and plan crime prevention. Look at the steps taken so far — the decision to close 717 Tasmac outlets, the ‘Singapenne’ initiative to prevent crimes against women, and measures to curb drugs. Vijay is performing well and ensuring a safer TN for all.
TN is doing well in higher education, however issues such as guest lecturers’ grievances need attention. How do you plan on resolving them?
To be frank, although I have been in politics for years and handled portfolios, higher education is completely new to me. Immediately after taking charge, I held a meeting with senior officials at the secretariat. I learned a lot there. I would like to learn more about the sector before making detailed comments. So far, the authorities have been guiding me. What I can assure you is that I have some plans in mind and I will resolve the persistent issues.