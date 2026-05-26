'DMK, AIADMK took decisions sans consultations, TVK will be different': TN Minister Viswanathan

MADURAI: Congress members have become TN ministers after a gap of six decades. What is the mood within the party and how does it plan to meet expectations?

After the time of Congress leaders K Kamaraj and Kakkan, it is going to be golden days for the Congress once again. The high command, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal, has called it one of the party’s most remarkable victories since the Kamaraj era. This is a rare opportunity and one that demands we deliver our best for the welfare of the people. So, it will be a transparent, clean and honest government like the one under Kamaraj.

The Congress was part of the DMK alliance and won the election. After poll results, it joined hands with the TVK and its MLAs became ministers. This has drawn criticism.

It is an unhealthy way of criticism and not good for politics. But we welcome criticism of our work. We want to deliver clean governance, and Congress ministers will play a part in it. This government will not take commissions, will not tolerate corruption and will not indulge in any criminal activity.