Drunk biker claiming to be TVK cadre caught on video harassing couple near Annur in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A late-night bike chase involving a couple and an allegedly intoxicated man has created panic near Annur in Coimbatore district, with disturbing videos of the incident now circulating widely on social media.
Police sources said the couple were travelling on a two-wheeler from Kovilpalayam to Annur on Sunday night when they noticed a man on another motorcycle following them closely.
The suspect allegedly began intimidating the couple by repeatedly flashing his bike's headlight and mobile phone torch while riding dangerously close to them on a dimly lit stretch of road and trying to catch them.
The victims later claimed that the man attempted to unsettle them by racing alongside their vehicle and behaving aggressively. They also alleged that he appeared to be calling friends over the phone during the chase.
Frightened by the incident, the couple sped towards a nearby tea stall and sought refuge there. The tea stall owners and locals, who witnessed the scene, questioned the man about why he was harassing the pair.
In videos recorded by the couple on their mobile phones, the suspect can allegedly be heard claiming that he belonged to TVK and that he was "following the woman for her safety" based on the instructions of their party leader Vijay.
The woman, visibly furious in the footage, confronted the man and questioned his actions. As bystanders continued to question and rebuke him, the suspect allegedly fled the spot.
The viral videos have triggered outrage on social media and raised concerns about women's safety and late-night harassment on isolated roads. The couple later lodged a complaint at the Annur police station.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation based on video evidence. Preliminary inquiries reportedly identified the suspect as Vijayakumar from Dasampalayam.