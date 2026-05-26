ED raids five locations in TN over alleged Sri Lanka-linked drug smuggling network

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at five locations across Chennai and Madurai in connection with an alleged drug smuggling cartel accused of trafficking narcotics worth over Rs 258 crore to Sri Lanka through sea routes, the agency said.

The searches were carried out as part of a money laundering investigation linked to the seizure of 99 kg of hashish and 37.5 kg of methamphetamine, commonly known as ICE, with estimated market values of Rs 108 crore and Rs 150 crore respectively.

The federal probing agency said John Britto is the alleged mastermind of the syndicate and a habitual offender with established contacts in Sri Lanka. Britto recruited fishermen and boat owners to transport narcotics through Indian waters, supplying them to Sri Lankan contacts in the open sea, in a method designed to evade coastal surveillance.