Heavy rain claims four more lives across western districts in Tamil Nadu

ERODE/TIRUPPUR/NAMAKKAL: Four more persons were killed in three separate weather-related incidents between Sunday evening and Monday morning across three western districts – Erode, Tiruppur, and Namakkal – that received heavy and widespread rainfall during the same time.

Rasipuram in Namakkal district registered the highest rainfall of 110 mm during the 24 hours till Monday morning, followed by 93 mm in Kangeyam in Tiruppur district. Namakkal district recorded an average rainfall of 24.64 mm, while Erode and Tiruppur districts witnessed 20.67 mm and 21.7 mm rainfall, respectively.

On Sunday evening in Gobichettipalayam, a couple running a pork shop in Kolappalur was killed in a lightning strike. The couple — S Suresh (44) and Manjula (37) – was rushed to the Gobichettipalayam GH, but the doctors declared the two dead on arrival.

Siruvalur police registered a case. In the meantime, a six-year-old boy from Thiginarai — a hill village in Thalavadi in Erode district — died after being swept away by a flash flood in a stream running alongside the village on Sunday evening. The body of the victim — R Madhan Karthik — was retrieved on Monday morning, after a night-long search by villagers, police, and fire personnel from Hasanur. Thalavadi police has registered a case.