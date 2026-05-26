Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers in Salem seek permanent jobs

SALEM: Hundreds of volunteers working under the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme in the district gathered at the collectorate on Monday and submitted a detailed petition to the district collector, urging the continuation of the scheme and regularisation of services as permanent government employees for those with many years of service under the school education department.

Around 3,095 volunteers have been associated with the scheme in Salem since its inception nearly five years ago, working continuously at the block level, with lead volunteers coordinating activities across various blocks, the petition said.

The volunteers stated that their primary responsibility has been to identify children from underprivileged backgrounds and school dropouts and assist in bringing them back into the formal education system, while also supporting them through basic academic guidance and learning support.

They added that in addition to their work under Illam Thedi Kalvi, they have also been actively involved in several other field-level government activities assigned from time to time, including scholarship verification, agricultural surveys, Anbu Karangal scheme-related assistance, and SC/ST enumeration exercises, among others.

M Srimathi, lead volunteer of Veerapandi block, said, "Our major demand is to seek permanent government jobs. In Salem alone, 3,095 volunteers have worked for the past five years tirelessly. Instead of continuing only as volunteers, we are seeking a fair opportunity for regular employment.

Reports suggest that there are thousands of vacancies in various government departments, and we are requesting that suitable postings be considered for us based on experience and service."