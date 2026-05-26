Madras HC directs municipality to issue revised birth certificate to student with adoptive parents' names

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Chengalpattu municipality to issue a revised birth certificate to a student by incorporating the names of her adoptive parents instead of her biological parents.

The order was issued by Justice G R Swaminathan recently on a petition filed by the girl student who was adopted by Bhaskaran Nair Babu of Kancheepuram.

Babu and his wife Rajeshwari adopted the child through a deed of adoption dated June 24, 2013. They also filed an adoption original petition in the principal district court in Chengalpattu and it was allowed on February 13, 2014. The girl has been with them since then.

Since she is going to take the central board examination in the forthcoming academic year, the school authorities verified her birth certificate and found the names of her biological parents in it.

They wanted her adoptive parents to get their names incorporated in the certificate. Subsequently, Babu submitted an application with the municipality on May 2, 2026, but no action was taken to issue the revised certificate. Then this court was approached.

When the petition came up for hearing, the counsel for the respondent submitted that the civic body would consider the application. The judge recorded his submission.

“I direct the respondent to immediately issue the revised birth certificate in favour of the petitioner by incorporating the names of her adoptive parents in the place of her biological parents,” the judge said and directed the civic body to issue the certificate without any delay.