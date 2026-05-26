Man hurls petrol bombs into woman's house in Coimbatore after she cuts off ties

COIMBATORE: Police have launched a search for Karthik alias Mariyappan, along with three of his associates, after a young woman who rejected his romantic overtures allegedly became the target of a petrol bomb attack on her home.

Police said the victim had allegedly become acquainted with Karthik while studying at a private college in Coimbatore. However, when she later learned that he was involved in multiple criminal cases, she allegedly ended all contact with him.

They added that Karthik allegedly continued to harass the woman over phone calls and even in person. The situation escalated on Sunday evening when Karthik and three others arrived at the woman's residence on two motorcycles.

The accused allegedly abused her father, who was standing outside the house, and issued death threats before hurling petrol-filled liquor bottles into the residence.

One of the bottles exploded near the portico, setting fire to a shoe rack and other household items. The front wheel of a two-wheeler also caught fire in the incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

CCTV footage from the locality showed the suspects purchasing fuel and later throwing Molotov cocktails at the house. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, Thondamuthur police have registered a case against four persons. A special police team has been formed to trace and arrest the accused, who is said to have more than 31 criminal cases pending against him across the state.