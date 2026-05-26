Sesurajapuram residents in TN stage stir demanding drinking water facilities

KRISHNAGIRI: Over 100 people staged a demonstration near Sesurajapuram on Monday demanding drinking water facilities and uninterrupted power supply in the village.

According to a resident, "Over 250 families reside in the village and for the past week, we have been denied water supply by a local villager who denied water supply citing that the open well is located in his farm land.

While we have another water source, we were unable to pump water to the tank due to erratic power supply. Apart from this, we are facing irregular power supply during rainy season, because of supply issues inside the forest area."

Protestors blocked the Anchetti-Hogenakkal road in Sesurajapuram, halting traffic for over half an hour, to press their demands.

Police, rural development officials, and the electricity department held talks with the protestors people, following which they withdrew their demonstration.

A rural development official told TNIE, "An open well claimed rights by a local villager is located on government land, not patta land. For the past four decades, the issue was not raised due to issue between two factions in the village. Regardless, there is sufficient water supply in the village."

A Tangedco official told TNIE, "We did not get any complaints regarding the power issue on Sunday. Due to a fault in the power line, a power cut was reported on Sunday around 9 pm which was restored on Monday around 10.30 am."