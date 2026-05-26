Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on June 4

CHENNAI: The School Education Department announced on Tuesday that all schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen uniformly for Classes 1 to 12 on June 4 for the 2026-27 academic year.

Earlier, the department had scheduled reopening on June 1 for students of Classes IV to XII and on June 4 for Classes I to III. However, the government revised the schedule following requests from parents, teachers and other stakeholders seeking a common reopening date for all classes, particularly to avoid inconvenience for families with children studying in different standards.

The department also cited prevailing weather conditions and forecasts indicating continued pre-monsoon activity, intermittent rainfall, humidity, and associated heat conditions in several parts of the state during the first week of June. According to the department, the government also reviewed schools' preparedness in terms of sanitation, drinking water facilities, transportation arrangements, and overall campus readiness before reopening.

The decision was taken following instructions from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, School Education Minister Raj Mohan said in a statement. Chief Educational Officers and District Educational Officers have been directed to ensure all preparatory measures are completed, and adequate arrangements are made for the safety and welfare of students before schools reopen.