Tenders issued during previous regime under review: Tamil Nadu Minister Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister C T R Nirmalkumar on Monday said the Tamil Nadu government has begun reviewing tenders awarded during the previous regime and is introducing transparent tender procedures in the power sector.

Speaking during discussions with solar and wind power developers, contractors and vendors associated with the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board at the Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, the minister said separate committees would be formed for each wing of the power sector and a digital portal-based transparent tender system would soon be introduced.

“The practice of awarding tenders in favour of individuals or select companies will no longer continue. All contracts will be awarded transparently based on eligibility,” the minister said and assured that payments to companies would be released without delay.

During the interaction, contractors and power producers urged the minister to introduce a bill-tracking system, alleging that payments were being deliberately delayed. The contractors said such a system would help ensure timely release of payments. The minister assured them that steps would be taken in this regard.