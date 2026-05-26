TN govt issues orders to streamline building approvals, curb graft

CHENNAI: The Municipal Administration department, headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, issued orders on Monday for the streamlining of town planning approvals in urban local bodies in order to prevent rent seeking by intermediaries and staff.

At a review meeting of the department, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, urban local bodies were directed to make building and layout approval processes faster, more transparent and less susceptible to corruption. Rural local bodies are expected to follow suit, officials said.

Planning approvals handled by urban local bodies, including municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats outside the Chennai metropolitan area, span five broad areas: building plan approvals for residential and commercial structures; layout and development approvals delegated to local bodies; subdivision of plots; change of land use from one category to another; and regularisation of unauthorised or deviated constructions.