TVK govt in Tamil Nadu starts work for AI-led governance

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has initiated discussions on implementing its artificial intelligence-driven governance agenda, with the newly formed Ministry for Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology and Digital Services holding its first high-level review meeting to outline priorities for digital infrastructure and AI-led administration.

According to officials, the government is considering setting up AI Centres of Excellence (CoEs) across five sectors — medicine, agriculture, manufacturing, Tamil language technologies and climate sciences — to strengthen the state’s position in India’s AI ecosystem.

Discussions also covered plans for sector-specific AI hubs and the proposed development of ‘Arivagam’, an AI city envisioned as a centre for research, advanced manufacturing and digital innovation.

The meeting, chaired by AI and IT Minister R Kumar at the Secretariat, was attended by senior officials from the department, Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) and iTNT Hub.

Officials said Arivagam, proposed in the TVK manifesto, is expected to include an AI university, skills centre and semiconductor testing facilities, while also supporting e-governance and citizen-focused digital services.