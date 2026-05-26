TVK Kaniyambadi Secretary relieved from post over bribery allegation

VELLORE: A day after brick kiln owners and their families protested in Pudur village in Vellore's Kaniyambadi against TR Vijayakumar, the Kaniyambadi East Union Secretary (under the Arcot assembly constituency) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs. 1 lakh to continue mining in the area, Vijayakumar was removed from his post and his party membership was cancelled on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by TVK Ranipet District Secretary C Vijaya Mohan, Vijayakumar has been relieved of his post as union secretary and all other responsibilities, including his primary membership with immediate effect for allegedly "acting in a manner that brought disrepute to the party". Further, party members have been directed not to maintain any party related association with him.