TVK Kaniyambadi Secretary relieved from post over bribery allegation

VELLORE: A day after brick kiln owners and their families protested in Pudur village in Vellore's Kaniyambadi against TR Vijayakumar, the Kaniyambadi East Union Secretary (under the Arcot assembly constituency) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs. 1 lakh to continue mining in the area, Vijayakumar was removed from his post and his party membership was cancelled on Tuesday.
According to a statement issued by TVK Ranipet District Secretary C Vijaya Mohan, Vijayakumar has been relieved of his post as union secretary and all other responsibilities, including his primary membership with immediate effect for allegedly "acting in a manner that brought disrepute to the party". Further, party members have been directed not to maintain any party related association with him.
More than 300 villagers, including women from Pudur village in Kaniyambadi protested on Monday, condemning a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary for allegedly demanding Rs. 1 lakh as a bribe every month from brick kiln owners to continue mining in the area. The villagers demanded that a case be registered against TVK Kaniyambadi East Union Secretary TR Vijayakumar alleging that he was trying to destroy their livelihood.
The protest was withdrawn after talks held by Vellore Revenue Divisional Officer Senthil Kumar. RDO Senthil stated that both sides have been called for inquiry and appropriate action would be taken if proper evidence is provided.
On May 22, villagers and brick kiln owners lodged a complaint against Vijayakumar at the Kaniyambadi police station, alleging that he threatened kiln operators and demanded Rs.1 lakh per month from them, claiming, "This is our government.”