10-member gang tries to kill four in murder rivalry in TN

Four persons narrowly escaped an alleged murderous attack by an armed gang near Ulundurpet on Tuesday after appearing before a local court in connection with a murder case.

According to police, L Guru Pandian (25) and his brother L Balamurugan (23), natives of Sivaganga, had come to the Ulundurpet court to sign as part of bail conditions in a murder case. The duo had allegedly killed a man belonging to a rival group in retaliation for the murder of their father, Lakshmanan, over financial issues.

On Monday, after signing at the court, Pandian, Balamurugan and two others were returning by car along the Tiruchy NH near Salem road roundabout when the attack took place. A man on a two-wheeler allegedly intercepted the car under the pretext of asking for a lift. As the vehicle slowed down near a speed breaker, another car carrying around 10 armed men arrived at high speed, police said.

The gang allegedly attacked the car with deadly weapons, including sickles, damaging the vehicle completely. However, all four occupants escaped unhurt. On hearing the commotion, local residents rushed to the spot, following which the attackers fled in their car, abandoning the two-wheeler at the scene.

The victims later drove to the Ulundurpet AWPS and sought protection. Ulundurpet DSP Ashokan and police personnel inspected the spot and have launched an investigation.