14-year-old boy killed in wild elephant attack in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: A 14-year-old boy was killed in a wild elephant attack at Pakkana in Pandalur taluk of the Nilgiris district on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as S Mishap, was studying in class eight at a private school, and was attacked around 7.15 pm while returning home on foot along Pakkana Road with a few friends after getting a haircut. An elephant that was grazing nearby suddenly charged at him. He was walking a short distance away from his friends.

Hearing his screams, his friends alerted local residents, who rushed to the spot, chased the animal away, and took the injured boy to a private hospital in Sulthan Bathery, Kerala. Forest department personnel on night patrol also reached the area and assisted the public. However, he was declared dead at the hospital.

The incident has intensified concerns over increasing human-animal conflict in Pandalur and Gudalur taluks. A large number of people, including the boy’s relatives, gathered at the hospital, demanding immediate measures from the forest department to prevent further such incidents.