AIADMK feud ends in draw, rival camp withdraws plea to speaker

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: The AIADMK feud, which lasted nearly three weeks, ended in a draw for the time being on Wednesday, but only after the party lost four MLAs to the ruling TVK. Leaders of both factions met Speaker J C D Prabhakar, with the rival camp withdrawing its disqualification petitions against MLAs in the Palaniswami group.

In a separate letter to the speaker, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged him to condone the actions of the remaining 21 MLAs — excluding the four who resigned and joined the TVK — for defying the party whip during the confidence vote on May 13.

Sources said that at the residence of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the MLAs from the Shanmugam group issued individual letters to Palaniswami stating that they voted ‘unintentionally’ in support of the TVK during the confidence vote.

The MLAs also contended that the confidence vote aside, they did not engage in any anti-party activities and hence they requested the party leadership to pardon their mistake.

In turn, Palaniswami also issued letters stating that, as per party bylaws, they have decided to let go this ‘unintentional act’ and requested the speaker not to proceed with the disqualification request.

Following this, the Shanmugam group withdrew their claims on office-bearer posts of the legislature party and their own disqualification request to the speaker.