Airlines to cut services from TN's Tiruchy to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur amid fuel price hike

TIRUCHY: Even as flights to West Asia from Tiruchy remain suspended due to the conflict in the region, the rise in price of aviation fuel has forced airlines to cut down the services from Tiruchy to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

Currently, Air India Express, IndiGo Air, Scoot Air, AirAsia, Batik Air, and SriLankan Air operate services to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Colombo, and Dubai, while IndiGo Air alone operates domestic flights to Chennai (six services), Bengaluru (three services), and Hyderabad and Mumbai (one each). Flights to Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi flights were suspended since the end of February. Air India Express has since resumed the Dubai service.

Since the US-Iran conflict had no direct effect on East Asian countries like Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, flight services were not affected. However, after the price hike in fuel, airlines had no option but to start suspending their services. Besides the rising fuel price, the civil aviation ministry’s order of fixing a cap on the ticket fares has been attributed as the reason for the suspension of flight services.