Chennai airport plans second passenger terminal

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is planning to develop an additional passenger terminal and cargo infrastructure on the other side of the runway at Chennai airport while retaining the existing cargo terminal, signalling a broader long-term expansion strategy for the airport, according to airport director M Raja Kishore.

He was responding to a proposal from the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), which had suggested shifting cargo operations to the rear side of the airport campus as part of a logistics revamp and an alternative cargo access corridor from Chennai Bypass.

Kishore told the TNIE that a complete relocation of cargo facilities was not operationally feasible because around 60% of the freight handled at Chennai airport moves as “belly cargo” in passenger aircraft. “Cargo operations are not an independent activity. So shifting cargo operations completely to the other side is not fully viable,” he said in response to queries.

Instead, authorities are examining the possibility of creating an additional cargo hub on the rear side of the airport campus while continuing operations at the existing terminal, he added.