Congress, VCK and Left raise red flag as four ‘rebels’ join TVK

CHENNAI: The resignation of four AIADMK MLAs and their subsequent switch to TVK have not gone down well with the allies of the ruling party — the Congress, the Left and VCK.

Congress MP Jothimani on X said while the grand old party, as a coalition partner, would stand by Vijay’s government in delivering good governance, it could not support all the methods adopted by TVK to pursue its goals.

“The methods must strengthen democracy, not weaken it,” she wrote and invoking the Tamil literary concept of thozhamai suttal (a friend’s rebuke). Jothimani drew a direct line between the defections and the BJP’s playbook.

She said horse-trading was the very weapon BJP had first deployed to weaken Congress and democracy across the country, adding Congress could not take a dual position, supporting it in Tamil Nadu while opposing it elsewhere.