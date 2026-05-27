Farmers flay TVK government over crop loan waiver announcement, want poll promise fulfilled

VELLORE: Farmers in Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts have raised concerns over the crop loan waiver announcement made by the TVK government, and expressed disappointment over the government not fulfilling its poll promise of a complete loan waiver.
According to the announcement made on Monday, marginal farmers with cooperative bank loans up to Rs 50,000 will receive a full waiver, while small farmers will get a 50% waiver on loans up to Rs 50,000. Large farmers who have availed crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh will receive a waiver of Rs 5,000 each.
However, farmers voiced dissatisfaction as the TVK had promised in its poll manifesto that crop loans of farmers owning up to five acres of land would be completely waived. The Tamilaga Vivasaigal Sangam also submitted a petition to Vellore collector VR Subbulaxmi opposing the announcement.
In a statement, R Subash, state secretary of the organisation, said the farmers who voted expecting a change in electoral politics now feel that this government is no different from other political parties that make false promises merely to gain power.
“During the election campaign, the chief minister had said, ‘I may not be a farmer, but I understand the pain of farmers very well. Farmers are the backbone of the nation.’ But today, by failing to fulfil those promises, the government has broken the backbone of farmers,” Subash said, urging the government to withdraw the GO issued for the scheme and implement the waiver as promised in the manifesto.
In Ranipet, farmers announced that they would stage an agitation near the Muthukadai bus stand on June 2 if the original promise made by the party was not implemented.
Speaking at a farmers’ grievance redressal meeting, a farmer said, “The crop loan waiver announced during the election campaign has now been completely altered, leaving farmers deeply disappointed. After securing votes based on those assurances, the government is now misleading farmers.”
Meanwhile, farmers in Tirupattur staged a protest under the banner of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam demanding the rollback of fertiliser price hikes and seeking a complete waiver of cooperative crop loans. They accused both the central and state governments of failing to protect the farmers already burdened by rising agricultural costs.
In a Facebook post, farm leader Arul Arumugam said, “If TN government does not have sufficient funds, it could have first announced the waiver as promised and then implemented it in two or three phases on scheduled dates. Otherwise, this will only create a negative perception among farmers.”
He also shared an image of the TVK manifesto that promised a complete loan waiver for farmers owning up to five acres of land.