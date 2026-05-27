Farmers flay TVK government over crop loan waiver announcement, want poll promise fulfilled

VELLORE: Farmers in Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts have raised concerns over the crop loan waiver announcement made by the TVK government, and expressed disappointment over the government not fulfilling its poll promise of a complete loan waiver.

According to the announcement made on Monday, marginal farmers with cooperative bank loans up to Rs 50,000 will receive a full waiver, while small farmers will get a 50% waiver on loans up to Rs 50,000. Large farmers who have availed crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh will receive a waiver of Rs 5,000 each.

However, farmers voiced dissatisfaction as the TVK had promised in its poll manifesto that crop loans of farmers owning up to five acres of land would be completely waived. The Tamilaga Vivasaigal Sangam also submitted a petition to Vellore collector VR Subbulaxmi opposing the announcement.

In a statement, R Subash, state secretary of the organisation, said the farmers who voted expecting a change in electoral politics now feel that this government is no different from other political parties that make false promises merely to gain power.

“During the election campaign, the chief minister had said, ‘I may not be a farmer, but I understand the pain of farmers very well. Farmers are the backbone of the nation.’ But today, by failing to fulfil those promises, the government has broken the backbone of farmers,” Subash said, urging the government to withdraw the GO issued for the scheme and implement the waiver as promised in the manifesto.