‘Government will launch system for bottle buyback’, says Minister K Vignesh

CHENNAI: Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh on Tuesday appealed to Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) employees to return to duty from Wednesday, assuring the government would soon introduce a new system to collect used liquor bottles through an external agency.

In his statement, the minister said, “Based on the directions of the Madras High Court, the scheme to collect used empty liquor bottles was first introduced as a pilot project in the Nilgiris district in May 2022. The scheme was later expanded in phases and is currently being implemented in all districts except Chennai, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar”.

Employees had been raising complaints for some time over several practical difficulties in implementing the scheme. Insisting that empty liquor bottles should be collected through an outside agency, most Tasmac outlets in Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruppur, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts remained closed on Tuesday, the minister said.

Despite the Tasmac Managing Director holding talks with representatives of all employee unions and assuring that their demands would be addressed as far as possible, the shops were not reopened.