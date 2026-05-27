I-T probe sought into asset discrepancies in AIADMK leader Palaniswami's poll affidavits

CHENNAI: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court by a voter from Salem, Sakthivel Perumal, seeking directions to the Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to probe into the discrepancies and non-disclosure of assets in the poll affidavits filed in 2021 and 2026 elections to the TN Assembly by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The petitioner noted that EPS had shown in the 2021 affidavit that 3,900 sq ft of land, situated in Bodinayakanur in Salem district as belonging to his Hindu Undivided Family, transferred, assigned or otherwise devolved in favour of his wife. However, in the subsequent disclosures, there is a ‘conspicuous absence’ of any explanation, supporting documentation or disclosure indicating the mode of transfer.

He stated transfer of an immovable property involves execution of a registered instrument such as settlement deed, gift deed. Partition deed or release deed, all of which have corresponding financial and tax implications under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

“Such transactions are required to be reflected in statutory disclosures, including income tax returns and must be supported by verifiable financial records. In the present case, Edappadi Palaniswami has failed to disclose any such transaction or its financial implications, thereby raising serious doubts regarding the legality, transparency and source of such transfer,” the petitioner alleged.

Stating that EPS has failed to disclose the source of funds for purchasing agricultural land at Nedungulam, he said this omission to disclose the source of income constitutes a material suppression of financial information. He said such non-disclosure directly infringes the fundamental right of voters to be fully informed and attracts penal consequences.