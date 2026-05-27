Licence of 23 stone quarries suspended in TN's Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Intensifying its crackdown on illegal mining activities across Tamil Nadu, the state government suspended the licenses of 23 stone quarries in Virudhunagar over violations.

The action followed a surprise inspection by Natural Resources Minister T K Prabhu on Tuesday. District Collector N O Sukhaputra issued the order notifying the suspension of licence.

The minister held a review meeting with officials from the Geology and Mining Department at the collectorate and discussed reports prepared based on the findings from drone surveys conducted across 76 stone quarries in the district.According to the survey findings, 23 licensed quarries had extracted stones and gravel beyond their approved mining boundaries, amounting to illegal mining activities.

“The process of quantifying the illegally mined natural resources is underway. Based on the assessment report, penalty proceedings will be initiated by the respective Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs),” an official said.

The latest action comes amid an intensified statewide enforcement drive. In recent days, authorities had similarly suspended operations at 18 stone quarries in Tenkasi and two in Kanniyakumari following surprise inspections.