Madras HC directs TN govt to prevent cow slaughter in public places ahead of Bakrid

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government not to permit cow slaughter in public places ahead of Bakrid.

A vacation bench comprising Justices G. R. Swaminathan and V. Lakshminarayanan issued the direction on Wednesday while hearing a petition filed by K. Surya Prasanth, general secretary of Hindu Makkal Katchi.

The petitioner stated that last year the Coimbatore police rescued seven cows from temporary sheds allegedly set up for slaughter at Selvapuram following complaints. He alleged that cow slaughter was now being planned illegally at places including Thudiyalur market, Ukkadam, Selvapuram and Kottaimedu in Coimbatore.

He further submitted that despite complaints being lodged with the Selvapuram police, no action had been taken, and sought directions from the court.

The bench noted that a division bench of the court had issued several directions on cow slaughter in a 2020 judgment and that the government had also issued a Government Order on the matter in 1976. It further observed that the Urban Local Bodies Act restrains cow slaughter in public places.

“The Chief Secretary and the DGP shall ensure cow slaughtering is not permitted in public places in the state,” the bench said. It added that the direction would apply across Tamil Nadu and not only to Coimbatore, as sought in the petition.