Madras HC refuses to bin case against five for cheating woman of Indian origin

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court refused to quash a criminal case registered against five persons for allegedly cheating a septuagenarian woman who is an Overseas Resident of India (OCI) in Singapore, by misappropriating her properties under the guise of providing legal assistance.

However, the court quashed the harassment and criminal intimidation case lodged by the woman against two more persons, apprehending that it may divert attention from the main issue. The court instead ordered police protection for the woman, besides instructing the concerned sub registrars, immigration authorities, forensic and income tax departments to cooperate with the District Crime Branch (DCB), Thanjavur, in the investigation by furnishing the required documents without delay.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the directions recently on a batch of petitions filed by the accused persons seeking to quash the criminal cases registered against them by the Thanjavur DCB and the Tamil University Police Station in 2025 and 2026, respectively.