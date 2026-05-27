Madurai corporation seeks nod to hire 1,200 more workers to clean city

MADURAI: Amid rising complaints over poor garbage collection and alleged irregularities in waste processing, the Madurai City corporation has intensified efforts to strengthen solid waste management by imposing fines on its private contractor and seeking approval to recruit additional sanitation workers.

Corporation officials said fines ranging from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh are being imposed on the contractor every month for lapses in waste management services. The civic body is also planning a city-wide survey to identify garbage accumulation hotspots and improve waste collection and disposal mechanisms. Officials acknowledged that a shortage of sanitation workers remains a major challenge. According to corporation sources, nearly 5,000 sanitation workers are required for effective waste management across the city, while the current workforce stands at fewer than 3,800 employees.

To bridge the gap, the corporation has approached the state government seeking permission and guidelines to recruit around 1,200 additional sanitation workers. The renewed focus on waste management comes amid growing public concern over irregular garbage clearance and reported issues in bio-mining operations at the Vellakkal dump yard. However, corporation officials maintained that sanitation operations are being monitored regularly and corrective measures are being taken whenever lapses are identified.