No cheers as Tasmac still reeks of corruption in TN

CHENNAI: Despite repeated assurances from the new state government on reining in violations by liquor retail outlets, customers and staff alike allege overcharging and other illegalities continuing unabated at Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) shops and bars.

Addressing a recent press conference in Coimbatore, Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh reiterated that the TVK-led government would not tolerate MRP violations in Tasmac outlets. The minister also assured that the state would bear all operational expenses of retail liquor shops, including electricity charge and miscellaneous costs.

Employees and trade unions, however, claim that the situation on the ground remains unchanged. According to them, salesmen in several Tasmac outlets continue to collect Rs 10 to Rs 30 above the MRP per liquor bottle to meet various unofficial expenses.

The TNIE spoke with three customers in Tenkasi’s Alangulam town, where four Tasmac outlets have been functioning, apart from one private outlet which is misusing its FL2 licence to sell liquor to the public. All four outlets continue to collect an extra Rs 5 above the MRP (per bottle), even after the regime change.

One of them, situated around 600 metres away from a private school, collects an extra Rs 10 for certain brandy and rum brands, and Rs 5 for others. This is the lone shop in Alangulam selling liquor round-the-clock, a customer said.