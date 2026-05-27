No cheers as Tasmac still reeks of corruption in TN

CHENNAI: Despite repeated assurances from the new state government on reining in violations by liquor retail outlets, customers and staff alike allege overcharging and other illegalities continuing unabated at Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) shops and bars.
Addressing a recent press conference in Coimbatore, Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh reiterated that the TVK-led government would not tolerate MRP violations in Tasmac outlets. The minister also assured that the state would bear all operational expenses of retail liquor shops, including electricity charge and miscellaneous costs.
Employees and trade unions, however, claim that the situation on the ground remains unchanged. According to them, salesmen in several Tasmac outlets continue to collect Rs 10 to Rs 30 above the MRP per liquor bottle to meet various unofficial expenses.
The TNIE spoke with three customers in Tenkasi’s Alangulam town, where four Tasmac outlets have been functioning, apart from one private outlet which is misusing its FL2 licence to sell liquor to the public. All four outlets continue to collect an extra Rs 5 above the MRP (per bottle), even after the regime change.
One of them, situated around 600 metres away from a private school, collects an extra Rs 10 for certain brandy and rum brands, and Rs 5 for others. This is the lone shop in Alangulam selling liquor round-the-clock, a customer said.
They added that the FL2 licence holder running a shop and bar on the Alangulam-Ambasamudram Road collects an extra Rs 20 for each liquor bottle whose MRP is below Rs 200. “We have to pay an extra Rs 40 per bottle worth more than Rs 200,” another customer said.
The situation is no different in Coimbatore. Staff avoid collecting extra only when customers question them and threaten to report the matter to higher authorities, a customer said.
Officials, however, rarely respond when complaints regarding excess collection are made, customers alleged. Although the previous government had assured that official receipts would be issued for all liquor purchases at Tasmac outlets, the promise has yet to be honoured.
Apart from overcharging, allegations have surfaced against bars attached to retail liquor outlets for brazen violation of rules. Customers alleged that many bars are illegally selling liquor directly within the premises, besides charging exorbitant prices for water bottles, snacks and side dishes.
In several outlets, one-litre water bottles are being sold for Rs 30 to Rs 40, though the market price is around Rs 20 or below. Customers also alleged that bars prepare and sell food items without authorisation.
In Mayiladuthurai, the police recently booked cases against staff of three Tasmac outlets on complaints of overcharging customers. The next day, liquor shops across the district remained shut until 2 pm as a mark of protest. The Tasmac employees’ association also submitted a representation with the district collectorate seeking various measures, including adequate staff deployment in shops.
T Dhanasekaran, general secretary of the Tasmac workers’ association, alleged that bar owners frequently intimidate Tasmac employees who question such practices. “Even though we have submitted several complaints with the authorities, no concrete action has been taken against the bar owners so far,” he alleged.
According to the rules, Tasmac bars are not permitted to sell liquor directly and are only allowed to provide snacks and serve drinks purchased by customers from retail outlets.
Dhanasekaran, however, alleged that many bar operators procure liquor from Tasmac shops and resell them inside bars at exorbitant prices. “When employees question these practices, they are threatened. In some cases, salesmen are suspended with official backing, while the blame is shifted onto employees,” he claimed.
K Thiruselvam, general secretary of CITU, also criticised the Tasmac administration and alleged irregularities in the implementation of the end-to-end computerisation scheme introduced during the previous regime.
“The Tasmac administration implemented the end-to-end computerisation project at a cost of around Rs 300 crore and distributed Point of Sale (PoS) machines to all retail outlets. Most of the machines, however, are not functioning now. Customers are forced to pay only in cash and billing procedures are very slow. Frequent disputes are also taking place between customers and salesmen,” he said.
He further demanded a detailed inquiry into the computerisation project and urged the incumbent government to streamline digital payment facilities in all retail outlets.
On the plight of Tasmac employees, Thiruselvam said many workers have been serving in retail outlets for more than two decades, but continue to draw monthly salaries below Rs 20,000.
“The new government should ensure decent salaries and provide benefits such as provident fund, medical facilities and other welfare measures to Tasmac employees on par with that given to government staff,” he added.
Despite TNIE’s attempts, Minister Vignesh nor Tasmac Managing Director K Nanthakumar were available for comment.
(With inputs from Thinakaran Rajamani @ Tirunelveli, M Saravanan @ Coimbatore & Mohammed Salahudeen B @ Mayiladuthurai)