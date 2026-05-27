No programmed power outages in Puducherry town areas: Electricity department

PUDUCHERRY: There will be no programmed power outages in the town areas of Puducherry as the annual maintenance, testing and calibration works of transformers at Malapalam and Venkatanagar substations have been completed, said the electricity department.

The recent interruptions in power supply were due to scheduled maintenance works carried out at the Marapalam 110/22 KV substation and the Venkatanagar 110/11 KV substation, which are the primary power distribution centres for the town region, G Kaniyamuthan, superintending engineer-I and head of the department of electricity told TNIE.

He clarified that the outages were pre-announced before the works were taken up and the maintenance activities in both substations had now been completed.

The department has meanwhile undertaken annual maintenance works in 21 substations across Puducherry, catering to rural areas. Of these, maintenance in five substations has already been completed.

Kaniyamuthan said each substation has around 6-12 feeders and maintenance work for every feeder requires around 1-2 hours. The overall maintenance schedule for each substation would take about a week.

He assured consumers that there would not be any total shutdown during the maintenance period as all feeders would not be taken up simultaneously. The department has also proposed augmentation of 100 MW power at the Thondamanatham 230/110 KV auto substation by the end of this year and orders for procurement have already been placed. Proposals have also been mooted to enhance the capacity of the Villianur and Bahour auto substations, he added.