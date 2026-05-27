Platforms 3, 4 & 5 at Arakkonam station to be extended to handle 24-coach trains in Chennai

CHENNAI: As part of the yard upgradation works at Arakkonam railway station, the Southern Railway announced that platforms 3, 4, and 5 are being extended to accommodate full-length 24-coach trains, replacing the current limitation of handling only 18-coach trains.

As a result, train operations on these platforms have been suspended, leading to the diversion of trains to other platforms and causing delays of 15 to 30 minutes.

“This enhancement will improve operational flexibility while ensuring greater convenience for passengers boarding and alighting from long-distance trains,” an official statement said.

The station yard is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 97.73 crore, which includes the extension of tracks from Puliyamangalam to Arakkonam station. A key highlight of the project is the segregation of tracks for express and suburban train operations. At present, both services share portions of the same track network, leading to operational bottlenecks.

The independent corridors being developed will enable the simultaneous movement of trains, improving punctuality and reducing waiting time. The modernisation works are also expected to provide faster connectivity for express trains by simplifying train operations at Thiruvalangadu station, the statement read.