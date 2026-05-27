Pregnant minor, mother, grandmother attempts suicide in TN; 28-year-old assaulter arrested

DHARMAPURI: After a 15-year-old Pocso victim, her mother and her grandmother attempted to die by suicide, a 28-year-old daily wage labourer was arrested for sexually assaulting the girl, on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the nine-month pregnant minor girl, her 35-year-old mother and 55-year-old grandmother were found unconscious near Dharmapuri railway station on Monday evening.

Subsequently, they were taken to the Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, where the girl delivered a baby. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the girl was sexually assaulted by the suspect.

Upset over this, the trio decided to die by suicide. The suspect was arrested police attached to Pennagaram All Womens Police Station.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact State helpline 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.)