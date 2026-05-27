Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in Delhi on first official trip, to meet with PM Modi shortly

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay arrived in New Delhi on a special flight on Wednesday for his maiden official visit to the national capital since assuming office earlier this month.

During the visit, the TVK chief will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4.30 pm to discuss a range of issues concerning the state.

According to sources, Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna and several senior ministers accompanied Vijay on the Delhi visit.

Though the detailed official itinerary of the visit has not been released, sources said Vijay is also expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other Union ministers.