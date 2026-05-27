Tasmac staff tell CM Vijay they are forced to pay Rs 1.33 lakh/ month for shop upkeep

COIMBATORE: Amidst widespread allegations of at least Rs 10 being charged extra per bottle in Tasmac outlets, employee unions have alleged that they have been forced to shell out a few lakh rupees per month from their pockets towards various charges like rent and electricity, and bribes.

The Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees Association, in a recent petition to the chief minister, listed out “expenditure” incurred by employees. According to the association, shops which sell Rs 3 lakh worth liquor per day have to spend about Rs 1.33 lakh per month from their pocket, which includes Rs 60,000 for rent, Rs 45,000 in bribes to officials, and Rs 15,000 for bottle unloading operations.

“Tasmac administration provides a fixed amount as rent for the outlets based on where the shop is located. But, the fund allocated is insufficient for providing rent. The employees along with bar owners have to bear the additional costs,” said R Velusami, in-charge of Coimbatore district Tasmac employees association affiliated to CITU.