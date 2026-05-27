Tasmac staff tell CM Vijay they are forced to pay Rs 1.33 lakh/ month for shop upkeep

COIMBATORE: Amidst widespread allegations of at least Rs 10 being charged extra per bottle in Tasmac outlets, employee unions have alleged that they have been forced to shell out a few lakh rupees per month from their pockets towards various charges like rent and electricity, and bribes.
The Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees Association, in a recent petition to the chief minister, listed out “expenditure” incurred by employees. According to the association, shops which sell Rs 3 lakh worth liquor per day have to spend about Rs 1.33 lakh per month from their pocket, which includes Rs 60,000 for rent, Rs 45,000 in bribes to officials, and Rs 15,000 for bottle unloading operations.
“Tasmac administration provides a fixed amount as rent for the outlets based on where the shop is located. But, the fund allocated is insufficient for providing rent. The employees along with bar owners have to bear the additional costs,” said R Velusami, in-charge of Coimbatore district Tasmac employees association affiliated to CITU.
“Similarly, for electricity, Tasmac provides a fixed amount of Rs 7,000 per month to an outlet. However, the electricity charge comes to more than Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month,” he added.
A senior Tasmac official admitted that the employees are burdened with the additional costs, but refuted bribery charges. “We proposed to the department to allocate money for rent, electricity, etc.
We have also asked the department to bear bottle breakage costs and paying workers involved in loading stock,” the official added. When enquired, Minister for Prohibition K Vignesh told TNIE, “We will completely restructure Tasmac. As part of the reforms, electricity bills will be centralised and paid by Tasmac administration.”