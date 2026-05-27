Three killed, 10 injured as mini van hits car in TN's Kaveripakkam

RANIPET: Three people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed and 10 others were injured after a mini van carrying employees of a private shoe factory hit a car at Kaveripakkam in Ranipet on Tuesday. Sitharaman (60), Madhan (40), driver of the car, and Srimati (6), natives of Ambur in Tirupattur district.

According to the Kaveripakkam police, the incident took place near the Murugan Idli Shop on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway around 6:30 pm. The mini van allegedly lost control and crashed into the car, which was carrying the victims. All three died on the spot. The 10 passengers of the mini van sustained injuries and have been admitted to Walaja Government Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, following the accident, traffic got disrupted in the area for around an hour. Later, the Kaveripakkam police and highways department officials removed the vehicles from the road. Ranipet MLA Thahira visited the families of the deceased and injured persons at Walaja GH. Probe is under way.