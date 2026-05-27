Three women killed as lightning strikes tree in TN's Madurai

MADURAI: Three women, all residents of Sulapuram village, were killed and another sustained severe injuries after lightning struck a tree under which they had taken shelter during sudden rain near Usilampatti in Madurai district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as R Ramuthai (58), G Thanikkodi (52), and P Ganapathiammal (60). According to police, the incident occurred at Sulapuram village near Usilampatti. Sources said Ponnaiya, a farmer from the village, had cultivated cotton in his field and several women labourers were engaged in picking cotton on Tuesday. Police said strong winds accompanied by thunder, lightning and heavy rain lashed the area on Tuesday afternoon. As rains intensified, the workers took shelter under a nearby tree. However, lightning struck the tree, killing the three women on the spot. Another worker, P Vaasi Ammal (56), sustained severe injuries in the incident. She was initially taken to the Usilampatti Government Hospital and later referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where she is receiving treatment, sources said.

Upon information, M Kallupatti police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Usilampatti GH for postmortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.