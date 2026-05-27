TN CM Vijay meets PM Modi in Delhi; raises Tamil Thai Vazhthu, Mekedatu dam issues

During the meeting, Vijay raised concerns, including rendering Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the beginning of government events, opposition to Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project, the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Sri Lanka, and the establishment of a key defence research facility in the State.

Sources said the meeting between Vijay and Modi lasted for around 20 minutes. During the meeting, the CM thanked the PM for facilitating the return of the Anaimangalam copper plates to India during his recent visit to the Netherlands.

During the meeting, the CM also urged the PM to direct the Ministry to clarify whether the Tamil Thai Vazhthu can be sung first at State government events.

He also urged the PM to support the setting up of the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS), a unit under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in Tamil Nadu. The State government said discussions on establishing both the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Design and Development Centre and CABS in Tamil Nadu had been underway for the past few years.