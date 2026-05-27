TN CM Vijay meets PM Modi in Delhi; raises Tamil Thai Vazhthu, Mekedatu dam issues

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday during his first official visit to the national capital, to discuss a range of issues concerning the state.
"Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @actorvijay met Prime Minister @narendramodi today," the prime minister's office said on 'X'.
During the meeting, Vijay raised concerns, including rendering Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the beginning of government events, opposition to Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project, the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Sri Lanka, and the establishment of a key defence research facility in the State.
Sources said the meeting between Vijay and Modi lasted for around 20 minutes. During the meeting, the CM thanked the PM for facilitating the return of the Anaimangalam copper plates to India during his recent visit to the Netherlands.
During the meeting, the CM also urged the PM to direct the Ministry to clarify whether the Tamil Thai Vazhthu can be sung first at State government events.
He also urged the PM to support the setting up of the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS), a unit under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in Tamil Nadu. The State government said discussions on establishing both the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Design and Development Centre and CABS in Tamil Nadu had been underway for the past few years.
On the Mekedatu dam project, Vijay said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister’s announcement on conducting Bhoomi Pooja for the proposed reservoir across the Cauvery was contrary to the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s final award and the Supreme Court’s judgment.
Besides, the CM informed the PM that the announcement had caused serious concerns among farmers in Tamil Nadu and urged the Union government not to permit the project without the consent of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the co-basin States.
Raising the issue of the frequent arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, the CM told the Prime Minister that 12 such incidents had been reported so far this year, with 58 fishermen currently in custody in Sri Lanka and 266 fishing boats seized. He urged the Centre to press the Sri Lankan government for the immediate release of the fishermen and their boats.
The CM is also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and he is expected to put forth certain demands relating to devolution of funds and GST-related issues.
Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was sworn in as chief minister on May 10 after leading his party to victory in the Tamil Nadu polls held on April 23.
Earlier in the day, he arrived in New Delhi on his first official visit since assuming office earlier this month. He also visited the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, where he was given a guard of honour.
According to sources, TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna and other senior ministers accompanied him on the visit.
Though the detailed official itinerary of the visit has not been released, sources said Vijay is also expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other Union ministers.
The TVK chief will also meet senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at 10, Janpath. A poster with a picture of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Vijay was seen outside 10, Janpath.
Several leaders of Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League in Delhi are expected to meet Vijay at Tamil Nadu House as a courtesy call.
According to the tentative schedule, Vijay will return to Chennai on May 28.
Vijay-led TVK emerged as the largest party after winning 108 seats in the Assembly elections. The TVK-led government won the trust vote on May 13 with the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML MLAs.