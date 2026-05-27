Two arrested for two-wheeler thefts; six vehicles seized in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Two persons were arrested in connection with a series of two-wheeler thefts reported under the jurisdiction of the Puducherry police’s Grand Bazar station. The accused were identified as Varadharajan (39) of Udapperi in Ariyalur district and Vijay (28) of Meensurutti. Six stolen motorcycles worth around Rs 6 lakh were seized from them.

According to sources, following repeated complaints of motorcycle thefts, a special police team led by inspector Jayashankar, sub-inspector Murugan and other personnel was formed to trace the culprits. During a vehicle check conducted on May 18 at Venkata Nagar, police spotted Varadharajan and Vijay moving suspiciously.

Upon inquiry, the duo allegedly provided contradictory statements and subsequent interrogation proved that the motorcycle they were travelling on had been stolen. The duo was arrested and later remanded to judicial custody.

On Tuesday, the accused were taken into police custody for further investigation for two days. During sustained interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to stealing five more motorcycles from different parts of Puducherry.

Based on their confession, police recovered a total of six stolen motorcycles valued at approximately Rs 6 lakh. Senior police officials commended the special investigation team for cracking the theft cases and recovering the stolen vehicles.