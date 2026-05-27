Two CPM functionaries arrested after protest over drinking water supply

CUDDALORE: Two CPM functionaries were arrested on Tuesday following a protest demanding drinking water supply in Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district.

Over 30 Adi Dravidar families residing in the Thenkiruppu Manatheru area town had not received drinking water supply for the past four days. Following this, residents staged a road blockade on the Kattumannarkoil-Muttam road on Monday.

CPM district executive committee member G Prakash, union secretary P Thenmozhi, party functionaries and youth wing members joined the protest in support of the residents. Officials later assured the protesters that steps would be taken to resolve the drinking water issue, and they dispersed.

However, based on a complaint lodged by VAO T Sivakumar (49), Kattumannarkoil police registered a case. They went to the houses of Prakash and Thenmozhi on Tuesday, and arrested them. They were later released on station bail.

Meanwhile, CPM members alleged that Prakash was dragged onto the road by the police during the arrest. Party functionaries led by district secretary G Madhavan have submitted a complaint to the SP regarding the incident.