Two killed in illegal firecracker explosion in Tamil Nadu’s Kovilpatti

THOOTHUKUDI: Two workers, including a woman, died and another was injured following an accident at an illegal firecracker unit in Kovilpatti on Tuesday night.
The deceased were identified as Ayyapan (30) of Puliyankulam and Malathi (25) of Pullakavundanpatti in Virudhunagar. The injured, Suriyaprakash of Manjalodaipatti village in Virudhunagar, has been admitted to Kovilpatti Government Hospital.
According to sources, the three workers were preparing firecrackers late on Tuesday when they allegedly exploded. The impact caused the building to collapse, trapping the workers in the rubble. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the Kovilpatti station were pressed into service to douse the fire.
Ayyapan, Suriyaprakash and Malathi were initially hospitalised. While Ayyapan and Malathi later died at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, Suriyaprakash is under treatment at Kovilpatti Government Hospital.
Following the accident, Kovilpatti Sub-Collector Subanshu and DSP Jegananthan visited the spot. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the unit did not have a licence.
Based on a complaint, Kovilpatti West Police registered an FIR against three persons, including the operators Saravanan and his wife Mareeswari (30), and the land owner Gurunathan (65) of Puliyankulam. Mareeswari and Gurunathan have been arrested and further investigation is under way.