Two killed in illegal firecracker explosion in Tamil Nadu’s Kovilpatti

THOOTHUKUDI: Two workers, including a woman, died and another was injured following an accident at an illegal firecracker unit in Kovilpatti on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Ayyapan (30) of Puliyankulam and Malathi (25) of Pullakavundanpatti in Virudhunagar. The injured, Suriyaprakash of Manjalodaipatti village in Virudhunagar, has been admitted to Kovilpatti Government Hospital.

According to sources, the three workers were preparing firecrackers late on Tuesday when they allegedly exploded. The impact caused the building to collapse, trapping the workers in the rubble. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the Kovilpatti station were pressed into service to douse the fire.