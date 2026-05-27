VCK, DMK cadres clash in Perambalur over Raja’s remark, security beefed up

PERAMBALUR: Tension prevailed at the Kunnam bus stand in Perambalur on Tuesday after cadres of the VCK and the DMK clashed, hurling stones, and footwear at each other. A DMK functionary sustained injuries in the incident, while several two-wheelers parked in the area were damaged.

The clash in the street comes amid escalating political tensions triggered by remarks of DMK deputy general secretary and MP A Raja who targeted VCK for joining the TVK government.

A few days ago, VCK cadres attempted to lay siege to A Raja’s office in Perambalur and staged a protest condemning his remarks. Subsequently, the VCK sought permission from the Kunnam police to stage a protest at the Kunnam bus stand against Raja.

The DMK also sought permission to organise a counter-protest condemning alleged remarks made by VCK district secretary V Anbanandam against Raja on social media. As both parties sought permission to protest at the same venue on the same day, police denied nod to both groups.

Despite this, cadres belonging to both parties gathered at the bus stand on Tuesday morning. According to police sources, the situation turned violent when a group of DMK cadres riding two-wheelers raised slogans against the VCK. This led to a confrontation between the two sides, during which they allegedly hurled stones, slippers, sticks and flag poles at each other.

DMK IT wing district organiser R Ramesh sustained head injuries after allegedly being hit by stones during the clash. Kunnam police have launched an inquiry.