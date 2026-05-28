Approach HR&CE against change in temple timings: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has refused to interfere with the decision taken by the executive office of Subramaniya Swamy temple in Tiruchendur advancing the temple’s opening time from 4 am to 3 am on festival days and government holidays.

Hearing a petition filed by an association challenging the EO’s decision announced on May 14 stating it violated agama, Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said the court was not expert on the matter.

The judge however directed the petitioner to make an application before the regional joint commissioner of HR and CE department in two weeks, with directions to the officer to take a decision after hearing all stakeholders, preferably within four months thereof. In his petition, the secretary of Sri Subramaniyamaswami Thirukovil Sudhanthira Paribalana Sthalatharkal Sabha, S Muthukrishnan claimed that the temple opening and closing time and pooja timings should be decided only based on the governing religious texts and the opinion of the Vidhayahar.

But the EO had arbitrarily changed them based on a report of the superintendent, without consulting the priests or the Vidhayahar, he alleged.

Counsel representing the temple explained that the decision was taken in view of the increase in the number of devotees visiting the temple.

He also claimed that the change in timings does not violate the agamas.