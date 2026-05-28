Climate change-driven heat stress in TN reduces productivity of outdoor workers by 1.4x: Study

CHENNAI: Even as Tamil Nadu reels under one of its harshest summer heat spells in recent years, with temperatures consistently breaching the 40-degree Celsius mark across several districts, a new peer-reviewed study has warned that climate change-driven heat stress significantly affects the productivity, health and livelihoods of outdoor workers in the state.

The study, ‘Quantifying the impact of heat stress on labour productivity in outdoor workplaces in southern India amid a changing climate’, which was published in the journal, ‘Scientific Reports’, found that rising temperatures and prolonged exposure to extreme heat significantly reduced labour productivity among informal outdoor workers, many of whom already labour without adequate social protection or occupational safeguards.

Undertaken between 2021 and 2023 across 11 districts of Tamil Nadu, the study surveyed 1,560 workers employed in agriculture, construction industry, brick kilns, salt pans and stone quarries – occupations that demand prolonged outdoor exposure under intense heat.

The findings revealed that nearly 61% of the workers reported productivity loss during summer, compared to 39% during winter. Further, workers exposed to elevated heat stress faced risk of reduced productivity by as much as 1.4x, while the risk of heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, cramps, headaches, nausea and fatigue more than doubled.