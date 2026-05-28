Former AIADMK minister Vijayabaskar meets supporters, says he will announce his 'political move' soon

Former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar, one of the rebel MLAs who recently returned to the party fold, sprang a surprise on Thursday by holding a consultative meeting with his supporters. He later said his next political move would be in line with the wishes of his supporters and the people who elected him from the Viralimalai Assembly constituency.

He added that he would announce his decision soon.

A medical doctor by profession, Vijayabaskar said he had sought feedback from party cadres and constituents who contributed to his victory in the April 23 Assembly election.

“I patiently heard their views. I asked them to remain patient,” he told reporters.

Responding to speculation about whether he and his supporters planned to join the ruling TVK, Vijayabaskar said, “I can’t respond to speculations. I am 51 years old. I served the AIADMK for 25 years and won all the elections I contested. I also served the people during the pandemic, and my intention is to continue serving them.”

Thanking the people of Viralimalai for electing him, he said his future political course would depend on their collective opinion.

“My political move will depend on their consensus. I will go by their decision,” he said.

Vijayabaskar was among the rebel MLAs led by C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani who voted in favour of the TVK government during the Assembly floor test on May 13.

On Wednesday, the rebel MLAs met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence in Chennai and reconciled with the party leadership.

Except for C Ve Shanmugam, all the rebel MLAs agreed to function under Palaniswami’s leadership.

(With inputs from PTI)