Invocation of Goondas by ex-CoP Arun against realtor is atrocious: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday took strong exception to the way the Goondas Act was invoked against a realtor involved in forging signatures and cheating house buyers without taking stringent action as per criminal law.

A vacation bench of justices G R Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan termed the order of detention, which was signed by senior police officer A Arun, in his capacity as the then commissioner of the Greater Chennai Police, as “atrocious” and “shook its conscience”.

The bench made the observations, in the presence of Arun, currently serving as the director of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), when a plea seeking emergency leave for the realtor, Santhosh Sharma, came up for hearing.

However, the officer justified the action stating that the realtor had cheated the home buyers by forging her signature for double registration of the flats allotted to them. He also said the affected buyers had gathered and resorted to protests.

When the bench pointed to his track record, the officer said, “I have not misused my official position not even once during my 28 years of service.” He also said only certain sections are levelling false allegations against him.