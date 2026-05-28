Monkey scare still haunts patients at Melur Government Hospital in Madurai

MADURAI: The menace by monkeys at the Government Hospital at Melur has frustrated patients and villagers. Currently, a couple of monkeys can be sighted on the hospital premises unlike earlier when troops of them used to create nuisance. Officials of the forest department and the hospital said the issue persists as the public feed monkeys.

Speaking to TNIE, M Yusuf, one of the villagers, said, "A few days ago, a large monkey entered the hospital premises. It jumped from one place to another. Finally, it sat along the entrance of the maternity ward, creating panic among the female patients. It didn't attack anyone but most of the pregnant women who arrive for review are scared of seeing the monkey. Children too are afraid."

L Mohana, a resident of Melur, said, "Earlier, a group of monkeys used to enter the premises but for the past few weeks, only one or two monkeys have entered. These animals are attracted by the fruit stalls in front of the hospital. When they are chased by stall owners, they enter the hospital in search of food, creating panic among the patients."

A top official of the hospital said last year several monkeys were relocated to deep forests by the forest department.